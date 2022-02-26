Vigil to take place in Tuam in solidarity with people of Ukraine

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A vigil will take place in Tuam this evening in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

It follows demonstrations and protests across Ireland, Europe and further afield, condemning the Russian invasion.

The vigil will take place at Tuam Square this evening at 5pm.

Organisers say there will be candles on-hand for those in attendance, while a book of condolences will be opened that will be sent to the Ukrainian embassy in Dublin.

Organiser Mary Ryan says this evening’s event has a clear message.