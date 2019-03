Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Anti-Racism Network will host a vigil in the city this evening to commemorate the 49 people killed in the Christchurch attacks.

28 year old Brenton Tarrant has been remanded in custody in New Zealand until next month, after being charged with murder.

Dozens more people are still injured in hospital.

The vigil will take place at Eyre Square at 7pm this evening (Sat) and members of the public are asked to bring flowers and candles.