Vigil to be held in Eyre Square this afternoon in support of the Ukrainian People

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Members of the Ukrainian community in Galway and the West of Ireland are to gather at Eyre Square this afternoon to hold a vigil in support of family and friends at home who have been affected by the invasion by Russian Forces.

The Vigil is open to all people regardless of background and begins at 2pm.

Elizabeth Stolbova is the organiser and she explained to John Mulligan that the vigil is not only of support but also to provide information:

Elizabeth was asked how easy or difficult is it to get information on their families and friends at home

Elizabeth also said that every single message of support that they have recieved is appreciated but has also asked people who want to help to be careful when using websites that have been set up when it comes to humanatarian aid