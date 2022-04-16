LISTEN: Vigil in remembrance of two men murdered in Sligo to be held in Eyre Square this evening

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A vigil will be held in the city this evening in remembrance of the two men who were brutally murdered in Sligo in separate attacks this week.

The remains of Aidan Moffitt were found at his home on Monday evening, while Michael Snee’s body was found on Tuesday night.

22-year-old Yousef Palani with an address at Markievicz Heights in Sligo has been charged with their murders.

The city vigil will be led by community groups across the LGBT+ community in Galway and is one of a series of such solidarity events being held nationwide.

Fiona McDonagh – Delaney is the Project Co-Ordinator at Amach LGBT Galway who represent and advocate on behalf of the LGBT+ community in Galway city and county.

She told John Mulligan that it will be an opportunity for the community to show their solidarity not only against what happened in Sligo but also against violence against the LGBT+ community.

It takes place at Eyre Square at 7pm.