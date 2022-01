Galway Bay fm newsroom – A candle lit vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy and against gender based violence is taking place in Eyre Square this evening.

The vigil, organised by NUI Galway Students’ Union is inviting people to bring along lights or flowers.

The 23-year-old school teacher was out for a run yesterday afternoon in Tullamore, Co. Offaly when she was killed

A 40 year old man who was arrested yesterday is still being questioned by Gardai this evening.