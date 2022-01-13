Vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy to take place in Eyre Square this evening.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- A candle lit vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy and against gender based violence will take place in Eyre Square this evening.

The vigil, organised by NUI Galway Students’ Union, will take place at 6pm and people are invited to bring along lights or flowers.

It comes as a 23-year-old school teacher was out for a run yesterday afternoon in Tullamore, Co. Offaly when she was killed.

NUI Galway student and Labour Chair of Galway East Katie Harrington is one of the organisers of this evening’s vigil.

Vigils in memory of Ashling Murphy are also being organised in Dublin, Cork, and Limerick.

Women’s Aid, which is hosting a gathering outside Leinster House tomorrow afternoon, is calling for a zero tolerance approach to male violence.

Criminologist John O’Keefe says women are more likely to be victims of homicide and that random attacks are very unusual.