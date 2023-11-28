Galway Bay FM

28 November 2023

Vigil in Kinvara tomorrow for UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

Vigil in Kinvara tomorrow for UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

A candlelit vigil will be held in Kinvara tomorrow to mark United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

The annual day serves as a platform to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The vigil at 5 tomorrow evening will begin at two points – the primary school and Dunguaire Castle – and the two groups will walk to the Quay area to gather at the pier.

Spokesperson for the group, Kate Thomspon outlines the aim of the event:

 

