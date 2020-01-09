Vigil against US conflict with Iran to take place in Galway this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A vigil against the conflict between the US and Iran is to take place in Galway this weekend.

Tensions have soared between the two countries after an American airstrike killed one of Iran’s top commanders, Quassem Soleimani and six others.

Galway Alliance Against War has condemned the attack and is calling on the people of Galway to assemble in opposition to US wars in the Middle East.

The assembly will take place in the city this Saturday at noon at the junction of Shop Street and Mainguard Street.

Spokesperson for the group, Niall Farrell says the Irish State must return to a policy of pro-active neutrality – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…