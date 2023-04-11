Victims of Ballyfruit road crash named as Presentation College Headford implements critical incident response

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The two young victims of a road crash just outside Headford have been named locally as Kirsty Bohan and Lukas Joyce.

The teenagers, aged 14 years old, were killed when the car they were in hit a tree on the L6127 at Glennagarraun, Ballyfruit at 5:45AM yesterday morning.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while the girl later died at University Hospital Galway.

Two other teenagers, a 13 year old boy and 14 year old girl, are still being treated for serious injuries at UHG.

The Garda investigation will centre on how the four friends came to be in the car.

A special critical incident response will be implemented at their school, Presentation College Headford.

The school will be open from 11AM to 2PM today, with specialist counselling services being made available

Local Councillor Andrew Reddington says the there is a deep sense of shock and sadness in the community