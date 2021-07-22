Victim of Tuam assault moved to step down unit at Beaumount Hospital

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man who sustained a brain injury following an assault in Tuam earlier this month is making progress and has been moved to a step-down unit at Beaumount Hospital.

Father of two Adrian Ansbro, a well known electrical contractor, was assaulted at Foster Place in the town in the early hours of July 11th.

He was stabilised at UHG following the incident and later transferred to Beaumount Hospital where his condition is now described as stable and improving.

Gardaí investigating the incident have gathered CCTV from the vicinity and house to house enquiries have also taken place.

A go-fund-me page has been set up by the local GAA club to support Adrian’s family in his recovery and rehabilitation and is available online at iDonate by searching aid-for-adrian.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Colette Ansboro – Adrian’s sister, moved to thank the local community for their prayers and support during a very difficult 12 day period….