Viability of Shannon airport called into question as Aer Lingus carries out review of operations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The viability of Cork and Shannon airports is being called into question as Aer Lingus carries out a review of its operations.

The airline has said it may be forced to seek compulsory redundancies to deal with its dire financial situation.

Losses at Aer Lingus are running 98 million euro in the three months to the end of June- almost double what it suffered when travel was disrupted in the wake of 9/11.

It means flights to and from the regional airports could be cut…

