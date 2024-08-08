8 August 2024

~1 minutes read

VHI to open a 360 Health Centre facility in Galway city

Share story:
VHI to open a 360 Health Centre facility in Galway city

VHI Health and Wellbeing services is to open a 360 Health Centre facility in Galway city

It will be located at the currently facility on the Headford road, which will be expanded to house the new services

The new centre will include an urgent care to treat minor illnesses and will include new diagnostics such as X-ray.

The refurbished centre will open in the early months of next year for VHI members.

VHI Chief Operations Officer Michelle Tait speaks about the new development:

Share story:

President Higgins leads tributes to former Galway resident health pioneer

President Higgins has been leading the tributes to former Galway resident health pioneer Aidan O’Leary who has died suddenly while on holiday with his f...

Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 5

Episode 5 explores satire and its role in Irish media. It also includes familiar satirical sketches from broadcasters in the 1970s right through to today&...

University Hospital Galway is country's second most overcrowded today

University Hospital Galway is the country’s second most overcrowded hospital today. 55 people are waiting on trolleys at the city facility, while th...

Plans for 64 new homes in Claregalway refused by county planners

Plans for a significant housing development of 64 homes in Claregalway have been refused. The project led by Valcris Ltd would be based at a site at Droim...