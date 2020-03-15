VFI recommends that all pubs in Galway City close due to Covid 19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The VFI is recommending that all pubs in Galway City close for the next few weeks as part of efforts to slow or prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, Galway City Chairman Tom McDonagh says publicians have tried to work within the guidelines, but keeping a safe distance between customers has proved impossible.

He’s recommending all VFI members in the city to close their pubs for the next two weeks to protect staff and customers as part of national efforts to tackle Covid 19.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach says the government may look for enforcement powers to make sure the ban on mass gatherings applies to pubs and clubs.

Leo Varadkar has also asked anyone who’s been on a night out this weekend to avoid physical contact with older people or those with chronic illnesses.

There’s been critcism from the HSE chief executive and politicians of a video that’s emerged of people packed into a busy Dublin pub last night.

Indoor mass gatherings of over 100 people have been banned by the government, including at pubs and clubs.