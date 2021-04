print

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A multi-million euro investment is on the way for Galway with the annoucement of 20 new jobs from medical devices firm Veryan.

Announced last night, the new roles will be based in the city where the company has been operating since 2006.

The business recently moved to a new facility at Parkmore Business and Technology Park.

Bought by Otsuka Medical Devices in 2018, Veryan currently employs 46 people in Ireland.