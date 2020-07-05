Very slight drop in unemployment across Galway during June

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a very slight drop in unemployment in Galway last month.

There are now 10, 710 people without work across the county – a decrease of 50 on the figure for May.

While figures from the CSO also show 24,220 people in Galway were in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment by the end of last month.

In Galway City, there was a marginal increase of 6 people on the live register last month – leaving the total without work at 5,277.

There was also a slight increase of 18 people in Ballinasloe, with 1,154 people now on the live register in the East Galway town.

While Loughrea also experienced a slight rise in those out of work, from 1,127 in May to 1,138 last month.

Elsewhere, there were decreases in unemployment during the month of June.

In Clifden, the figure was 744, a drop of 23 people compared to May.

Further south, the number of unemployed people in Gort now stands at 775 – a drop of 7 people.

While in Tuam, the live register decreased by 55 people – finishing up at 1,622 last month.