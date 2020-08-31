Very low numbers of COVID 19 cases in hospitals across the West

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A HSE Chief says there are very low numbers of patients with COVID 19 in hospitals across the West this week.

Tony Canavan, Chief Executive of the Saolta Hospital Group said there are no patients in ICU beds in UHG at the moment.

He added that while there are no patients waiting on trolleys at the emergency department at UHG this morning, the emergency department at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is quite busy with 13 waiting.

Mr. Canavan added that adjustments at the Ballinasloe facility to separate COVID 19 and non COVID 19 patients have led to some backlogs and delays.

Galway has 514 recorded cases of the virus to date.

The hospital group chief warned preparations are being made for a possible spike in cases as a greater level of activity is expected in the community over the coming weeks with the return of schools.