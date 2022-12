Galway Bay fm newsroom – Medtech firm Versono Medical has opened its newly expanded offices and laboratories at Parkmore Business Park.

The company has grown from 2 people to 22 in less than three years and was recently awarded a €7m grant.

The company is working on technology to enable minimally invasive treatment of patients with the most severely diseased arteries.

Versono Medical CEO, Finbar Dolan, hopes the expansion will help them in explore opportunities in the US: