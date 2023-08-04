Varied research for student bursars showcased at Galway based Marine Institute

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Varied research areas for this Summer’s student bursars have been showcased at the Oranmore based Marine Institute

This year, 20 students gave flash presentations to their supervisors, other bursars, and Marine Institute staff.

The bursary programme, which has been running since the 1960s, provides students with the opportunity to contribute professionally to the industry before concluding third-level education.

Eight students’ efforts were highlighted as exceptional –

Rosemary Lane for Crayfish Plague Monitoring

Craig Ferguson for INFOMAR Seabed Mapping

Saoirse Cusack for Finance

Michael Officer for Marine Research Infrastructure

Colleen Kyan for Social Media and Communications

Brice Dourieu for Shellfish Research

Laura Foster for Infragravity Wave Modelling and Communications in Climate Services

and Dan O Connell for Linking Art and Science