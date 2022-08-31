Frustration over “mindless vandalism” at Galway Bohemians pitch on West Side

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The chairman of Galway Bohemians says it’s difficult to understand why vandals have repeatedly targetted their playing pitch on the west side of the city.

Remedial work to get the pitch at Miller’s Lane ready for the upcoming season was carried out over the weekend.

But teenage vandals ripped up sods, damaged fencing, removed stakes and sprayed graffiti on the toilets.

Locals attempted to repair the damage – only for vandals to target the pitch again during daylight hours yesterday.

Speaking to Galway Talks, chairman Anthony Trill says it’s hard to understand why young people would engage in this “mindless” vandalism.