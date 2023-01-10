Valuable jewellery stolen from house in Gort as Gardaí investigate county-wide house burglaries

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Investigations are underway into a spate of house burglaries across the county

Gardaí are looking for three males in connection with burglaries in Portumna and Ballinasloe on Sunday evening between 5 and 7

A few days earlier, on Friday, houses in Gort, Athenry and Clarinbridge were burgled

Valuable jewellery was taken in the burglary at Coole Park in Gort

It included a silver brooch with a hummingbird in green and blue stones, a round brooch with opal stones, a gold ladies watch and silver ear-rings with red stones and diamonds

Garda Maria Freeley explains how the public can help,