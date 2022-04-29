Valeo produces 100 millionth camera at Tuam facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Valeo has announced it’s hit a significant milestone in global operations – it has manufactured it’s 100 millionth camera at its facility in Tuam.

The automotive nearfield camera, which gives cars their rear and surround vision, first rolled off the production lines in 2002.

850 people are employed at the Tuam site, which also houses a Research and Development Centre of Excellence that Valeo says is a worldwide reference centre for vision systems.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has congratulated the firm on the milestone achievement, noting the value Valeo brings to the Galway economy.

Product Line Vice President at the Tuam facility is Peter Reilly.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this lunchtime, he says its very special that the 100 millionth camera was produced at the Tuam site.