Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Covid 19 vaccinations have recommenced in Galway this morning in the Centre at Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit.

The first person received their vaccine at 9am.

Members of the public who are in Cohort Four, that is those with underlying medicial conditions aged between 16 and 69 have been contacted regarding appointment times.

Those unavailable to make their appointment will be contacted and given an alternative date and time.