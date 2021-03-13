Vaccinations for High Risk Cohort 4 Patients begins at the Vaccination Centre in Ballybrit

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Vaccinations for those who are deemed as high risk or classed as cohort four have begun at the Galway Vaccination Centre in Ballybrit.

These vaccinations began yesterday with approximately 10,000 people in that category.

Cohort 4 are those who are aged 16-69 and at very high risk of severe COVID-19 disease.

The following are also in this category…

All cancer patients actively receiving (and/or within 6 weeks of receiving) systemic therapy with cytotoxic chemotherapy, targeted therapy, monoclonal antibodies or immunotherapies and radical surgery or radiotherapy for lung or head and neck cancer.

All patients with advanced/metastatic cancers.

Chronic kidney disease, on dialysis, or eGFR <15 ml/min.

Chronic neurological disease or condition with evolving ventilatory failure (requiring non-invasive ventilation), for example: motor neurone disease, spinal muscular atrophy.

Chronic severe respiratory disease, for example: severe cystic fibrosis, severe COPD, severe pulmonary fibrosis.

Uncontrolled diabetes, for example: HbA1C ≥58mmol/mol.

Severe immunocompromise due to disease or treatment, for example, Transplantation: – Listed for solid organ or haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) – Post solid organ transplant at any time – Post HSCT within 12 months Genetic diseases: – APECED** – Inborn errors in the interferon pathway Treatment: – included but not limited to Cyclophosphamide, Rituximab, Alemtuzumab, Cladribine or Ocrelizumab in the last 6 months.

Disorders of intermediary metabolism/at risk of acute decompensation, for example: Maple Syrup Urine Disease.

Down Syndrome

People who are obese with a BMI >40 Kg/m2

Sickle Cell disease

Members of the public who qualify under cohort 4 will be contacted and referred for Vaccination.