Vaccination programmes across the country, including those in Galway, in chaos following suspension of use of AstraZeneca

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – This morning’s decision to suspend the AstraZeneca Vaccine could have a bearing on the vaccination centres programmes throughout the country including centres in Galway with those programmes also possibly suspended.

Galway Bay FM news understand that the majority of vaccinations carried out in centres throughout the country would have been from Oxford-AstraZeneca of which the Galway centre in Ballybrit is one.

Other vaccination centres in the West of ireland affected by the suspension are in The Abbey Hotel in Roscommon, Breaffy House Resort in Mayo, the Sligo IT Sports Centre and the primary care centre in Carrick on Shannon.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee said temporarily suspending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was a difficult decision, but it was the safest thing to do.

It follows reports in Norway of 4 serious blood clotting incidents after vaccination.

NIAC says there has so far been no reports of similar cases here in Ireland, despite more than 117,000 doses of its vaccine being administered.