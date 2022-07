From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Vaccination Centre at Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit has temporarily relocated to Merlin Park.

The temporary pop-up centre will open at Unit 3, Podiatry, Merlin Park and will remain there until August 1st.

Walk-in appointments will not be available as space is limited.

For more information about booking COVID-19 vaccines and boosters you can visit the HSE website.