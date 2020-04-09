Use of Salthill Prom to be re-assessed ahead of Easter bank holiday weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The use of the promenade in Salthill is to be reassessed ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

City officials and working in conjunction with Salthill Gardai to decide whether any restrictions will be necessary.

Use of the popular amenity at St. Patrick’s weekend led to widespread concern over the non adherence of social distancing guidelines due to large crowds gathering.

Its usage has since significantly lessened to largely locals within a 2 kilometre distance.

However the city council is reviewing the use of the amenity ahead of the bank holiday weekend as the fine weather continues to attract walkers and joggers.

Carmel Kilcoyne of Galway City Council says there has been a huge improvement in the numbers using the stretch but any sightings of groups or crowds should be reported to Gardai – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…