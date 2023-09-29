Galway Bay FM

29 September 2023

US Luxury Travel agents visit Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ten American travel professionals are exploring Galway this week as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

They are members of Virtuoso who design luxury travel itineraries for their American clients.

The group flew direct to Shannon Airport and travelled to Galway for an overnight stay at Glenlo Abbey Hotel.

They also visited Inis Oírr, where they had lunch in a private fisherman’s cottage.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said the visit should help secure a greater share of the US business for the island of Ireland in 2024 and beyond

