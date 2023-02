Galway Bay FM newsroom – There’s a call for urgent safety measures to be carried out on the N65 near Kilcooley National School.

Councillor Declan Kelly says there’s an extremely dangerous situation on the bend around 100 metres on the Portumna side of the school.

But he says there’s been talk for decades of a solution – yet absolutely nothing has been done.

Councillor Kelly says there’s been seven accidents there in the past two years and it’s about time action was taken.