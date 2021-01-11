Urgent meeting sought with Ministers over supports for students at Rosedale Special School

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An urgent meeting has been sought with the Minister for Education and the Minister for Special Education over the supports needed for children at Rosedale Special School in the city.

Sinn Féin TD for Galway West Mairéad Farrell has written to Ministers Norma Foley and Josepha Madigan to meet urgently with the Parents’ Association of Rosedale Special School on the Dublin Road.

Rosedale caters for children with severe to profound intellectual disabilities.

Deputy Mairéad Farrell says some children’s development and behaviour is still impacted by the initial school closure last Spring.

She says all the children’s needs are incorporated into the education plan within the school setting at Rosedale – and has described it as a ‘lifeline’ for parents…

