Urgent cancer surgery transferred to Galway’s Bon Secours Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Urgent cancer surgery, which normally takes place at UHG, has been transferred to the Bon Secours Hospital in Renmore

Local TD Denis Naughten has been informed by the HSE that urgent cancer surgery which normally takes place in University Hospital Galway has been transferred to the Bon Secours Hospital as a result of Covid-19.

Deputy Naughten says that as a result of this transfer of care caused by Covid-19 there was a 2-3 week period when elective surgery was not undertaken by UHG

The Roscommon Galway TD now understands that the Saolta Hospital Group is actively working through a small number of surgery cases that were delayed as a result

The Independent Deputy has been assured by the HSE that urgent cancer surgery in the West of Ireland is now back within timeframes outlined in the National Cancer Care Strategy except for these small number of cases

He adds that if patients are experiencing delays they should make contact with their GP