25 April 2024

Urgent call for community centred facility in Galway city

There are calls for the urgent development of a community centred facility in Galway city.

City West Councillor Niall McNelis says the City Hall building on College Road. would be perfect once staff move to the Crown Plaza in Mervue site.

The Labour councillor says it could be another 12 months before that move begins, and so now is the ideal time to make plans for the building.

Councillor McNelis says groups around the city are crying out for a suitable space:

