Upgrade works on Shop Street and High Street to begin next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Upgrade works on Shop Street and High Street will commence next week, as part of street rehabilitation and drainage works.

The works will remove uneven surfaces and surface water ponding, and will be completed in four phases.

Sections will be cordoned off from the public by fences during each stage, with pedestrian access maintained at all times.

While trader traffic will be facilitated daily, with some rerouting arrangements at times, including diversions from High Street for 2-3 weeks.