Upgrade works on Quay Street in the city to begin next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Upgrade works on Quay Street in the city are due to begin next week

The works are part of street rehabilitation and drainage works for pedestrian areas, and will include removing uneven surfaces.

Works will be completed in two stages – with the first beginning next week, and carrying through to November.

While the second stage will take place in the New Year, and is expected to be completed by end of February.

Photo credit – Professor Chaosheng Zhang