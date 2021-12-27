Updates furnished on plans to improve access from Mayo into Galway City

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway Bay FM News understands that an update on plans to improve access from Mayo into Galway city has been released to a Mayo TD.

It has been reported by Castlebar newspaper the Connacht Telegraph that Mayo Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon has been given the update by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan on proposals that are being considered by the Department to improve access from South Mayo into Galway city.

The update reported to be given to Deputy Alan Dillon states there are two initiatives currently underway.

The first is the National Transport Authority’s Connecting Ireland – Rural Mobility Plan.

The plan has recently concluded its public consultation phase and the draft proposes an improved bus service from both Ballina and Castlebar serving South Mayo and onwards to Galway city.

The second is the Strategic Rail Review, which is being undertaken in co-operation with the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland.

This will inform the development of the railway sector on the Island of Ireland over the coming decades.

The review will consider the potential scope for improved rail services on the Island of Ireland and will also include the potential of now disused and closed lines such as the Western Rail Corridor.

Public consultation on the Review is currently open until January 21, 2022.