Updated Traffic Information For Connacht Senior Football Final

Gardai have issued an updated traffic plan ahead of this afternoon’s Connacht Senior Football Final in Pearse Stadium.

On behalf of Galway GAA and the Pearse Stadium Committee we welcome all GAA Supporters to Salthill on Sunday next, the 5th of May 2024 for the Galway v Mayo Connacht Senior Football Championship Final.

The game on Sunday will attract a capacity attendance and will result in increased volumes of traffic in the Galway, Salthill and Pearse Stadium areas and we urge all Supporters to arrive early, in order to avoid traffic congestion and potential delays entering the Stadium.

This is an all ticket game and no tickets will be available to purchase at the grounds on the day. Tickets can be purchased on line and in Centra and SuperValu Supermarkets in advance of the game. Please have your tickets available for scanning as you approach the Stadium.

An Garda Síochana will implement a local area Traffic Management Plan from 1.00pm and this will result in a number of access roads in the residential areas adjacent to Pearse Stadium being closed.

Reminder also that there are ongoing traffic restrictions in operation in the Claddagh Quay area of the city adjacent to the Claddagh Church and patrons are advised to avoid this area after the game.

There are ample Car Parks in Galway City and Salthill and we encourage patrons to use these car parks and walk or take public transport to/from Salthill.

Finally, we appeal to all Supporters to be conscious, mindful and respectful to the needs of our neighbours and local residents.

In Summary:

1. Please ensure that you buy your ticket in advance! No Tickets for sale at ground

2. Please travel with care and arrive early

3. Please use designated Car Parks and park legally and responsibly.

4. Please be respectful and mindful of the needs of Local Residents

5. Enjoy the game

Thank You for your co-operation and your support.