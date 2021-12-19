UPDATE: Booster Walk In Centre at Ballybrit to remain open until 6pm

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The HSE and the Vaccination Centre at Ballybrit have announced that the walk in centre is to remain open for over 40’s who wish to receive their boosters.

Over 1200 people have received their booster so far today since the centre opened at 8.30am this morning.

It has also been confirmed that wait times are now down to 45 minutes from an initial delay of two hours and plenty of parking is now available.

Today’s walk-in clinic is for people aged 40 and over who want to receive their booster and the clinic will also be open for the rest of the week up to Christmas eve.

There will be walk in clinics for boosters for those aged 40 and healthcare workers.

There will also be a walk in clinic available for those who want to get a first or second vaccination.

The Clinic will be open from 8.30am to 2.30pm Monday to Thursday and from 8.30am to 12.30 on Christmas eve.

Other vaccination centres open today in Connacht are on the Golf Links Road in Roscommon, open until 7.30 this evening, Breaffy House in Mayo, open until 7.45 and Sligo Racecourse which is open until 7.30pm.

Updates can be found here – https://twitter.com/HSELive