Up to 70 expected to join picket at LISK in Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Workers at LISK Ireland manufacturing plant in Gort are on the picket line this lunchtime, with up to 70 set to join the demonstration today.

The electronics firm specialises in the design and manufacture of custom solenoids, solenoid valves, sensors, and flame arrestors.

The SIPTU dispute focuses on what members argue is the failure of the company to adequately engage with union representatives on a number of issues of concern.

The stoppage is taking place all day.

These people joined the picket line today and highlighted their concerns to Galway Bay fm news:

SIPTU Organiser, Stephen Lavelle told Galway Bay fm news management has not adequately acted on several invitations from SIPTU representatives to discuss and resolve a number of concerns including a collective agreement: