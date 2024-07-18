Galway Bay FM

18 July 2024

Up to 50 new housing units in Athenry awarded new accelerated building contracts

Up to 50 new housing units planning for Athenry have been awarded building contracts under an accelerated framework.

The projects are to benefit from a new intergrated design framework, which is aimed at speeding up housing delivery.

The Design-Build Contractor framework allows for a single appointment of design and build teams, rather than separate appointments

30 new homes will be built at Gort Mhaoilir social housing estate, and a further 11 at the existing Curlibaun estate in Athenry town.

