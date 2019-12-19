Up to 50 cars and 10 premises in city impacted due to flooding after Storm Elsa battered Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 50 cars were impacted by flooding at carparks in Salthill last night due to overtopping from Storm Elsa.

Overtopping also has led to some level of flooding at up to 10 properties in Salthill and the city.

City council crews assisted by fire services and the Civil Defence were tasked to Salthill at 9 last night where roads at the Prom were closed off.

Cars parked at the promenade car park and at Toft car park were submerged due to flooding.

It’s understood the water has receded this morning and impacted vehicle owners are advised to have their cars towed instead of attempting to start them which can cause further damage.

Met Eireann issued an orange warning for Galway at 8 last evening, just one hour before the advisory came into effect.

Gary McMahon is spokesperson for Galway City Council – he says the weather assessment team met yesterday when the yellow warning was in place and there was no evidence of high tides.

He says swift action was taken once the warning was upgraded..

