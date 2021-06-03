Up to 30 thousand appointments cancelled over last three weeks at Saolta Hospital Group sites

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 30 thousand appointments have been cancelled across the seven sites of the Saolta Hospital Group in the last three weeks.

The group which manages Galway’s public hospitals at UHG, Merlin Park and Portiuncula also covers hospitals in Letterkenny, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon.

The HSE is warning the public to expect ‘significant interruption’ to health services again next week.

It says the situation has improved a little, with some computer systems working again after the ransomware attack.

The patient administration system is back up and running at UHG this week, while outpatient appointments have resumed on a phased basis at Portiuncula Hospital.

Chief executive of the Saolta Group Tony Canavan says the disruption will continue.