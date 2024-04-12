Up to 100 new street ambassadors to hit Galway city centre through new initiative

Up to 100 new street ambassadors will hit Galway city centre this summer through a new initiative.

The Galway Street Ambassadors programme is recruiting volunteers to provide a friendly face to tourists visiting the city.

The pilot initiative has been developed by Galway Volunteer Centre in partnership with Galway Culture Company.

Donncha Foley, Development Manager of Galway Volunteer Centre, spoke to Sarah Slevin about the initiative: