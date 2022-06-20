Unveiling of zero-emissions fuel facility planned for Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An event is taking place today to announce details of Ireland’s first “Hydrogen Valley” earmarked for development in Galway city centre. (20/6)

The major zero-emissions fuel facility will be located at Galway Harbour and will research, produce and use renewable hydrogen gas.

It’s led by Galway Hydrogen Hub – or GH2 – which is a consortium of national and local stakeholders.

The meeting to unveil the vision for the project will take place at NUI Galway this afternoon at 2.

John O’Sullivan, SSE Renewables’ Project Manager for GH2 says the project will bring many benefits to Galway.