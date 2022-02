Galway Bay fm newsroom – County officials have advised that any active travel funds not used last year will roll over to 2022.

The matter was raised by councillor Shelley Herterich Quinn who questioned whether all of the six million euro in funding granted last year had been used.

Director of Services Derek Pender said any unspent funds would rollover to this year.

Councillor Herterich Quinn said it’s a vital funding stream.