Unprecedented success for 30th anniversary Croí charity cycle with over 700 participants

The 30th Croí Corrib Charity Cycle concluded with resounding success on Sunday, as over 700 enthusiastic cyclists pedaled their way through the picturesque landscapes from Dangan through Connemara, finishing at Croí House, Newcastle.

This year’s event was particularly special as it marked the 30th anniversary of the charity cycle, which raises vital funds to support Croí’s lifesaving work.

Croí has thanked the generous support of the main sponsor, Corrib Oil, as well as other sponsors, Al Hayes Motors, Caragh Precision, and Westside Cycles, the many volunteers for their invaluable contributions, and the University of Galway for hosting the event start.

One of the highlights of the event is the carefully planned route, which showcases the breathtaking beauty of the Connemara region.

Cyclists embarked on a memorable journey, cycling through the stunning countryside and picturesque towns and villages from Dangan through Moycullen, Spiddal, Rossaveal, Maam Cross, Oughterard, and finishing at Croí House in Newcastle.

This year, there were two route options to suit all abilities: the 107km route and a 47km route, with both receiving a very positive response from cyclists.