18 June 2024

Unlikely Dunguaire castle in Kinvara will reopen this year

It’s very unlikely that Dunguaire castle in Kinvara will reopen this year.

That’s according to confirmation received by Gort/Kinvara Councillor Gerry Finnerty, who says it’s a major blow to tourism in the area.

The castle is to be taken over by Galway County Council from the Shannon development group, but the process has been very slow.

Councillor Finnerty told Sarah Slevin it’s massive loss for the area, in terms of tourism and jobs.

