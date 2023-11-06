Galway Bay FM

6 November 2023

~1 minutes read

University of Galway’s postgraduate open evening takes place tomorrow

Share story:
University of Galway’s postgraduate open evening takes place tomorrow

University of Galway’s postgraduate open evening takes place tomorrow (Tues Nov 7) from 4-7 in the Bailey Allen Hall

More than 200 postgraduate courses will be showcased across a range of subjects including Humanities, Business, Law, Engineering, Science and Computer Science, Nursing, and Medicine and Health Sciences

Academic staff will be available to meet prospective students at the informal networking event

At 5pm there will be a talk on Opportunities for Graduate Studies and Funding a PhD by the Dean of Graduate Studies, Professor Donal Leech.

Share story:

Four days of roadworks on the N83 Knockdoe Cross

Traffic delays are expected from tomorrow (tues nov 7) when four days of roadworks are to start on the N83 Knockdoe Cross Road Resurfacing Overlay Works w...

Local MEP Maria Walsh calls for an end to the pink tax

A local MEP says people should be charged the same for similar products and services irrespective of their gender Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh is among t...

Galway farmers urged to make voice heard as first votes to be cast in IFA presidential elections

The first in-person votes will be cast tonight in the elections for the next President and Deputy President of the Irish Farmers Association. Ardrahan far...

City public meeting to discuss Israeli action in Gaza

A public meeting will take place in the city on Friday to discuss the actions of Israel in Gaza. It’s hosted by People Before Profit, and the meetin...