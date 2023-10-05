Galway Bay FM

5 October 2023

University of Galway’s open days to feature interactive, hands-on experiences

University of Galway's open days to feature interactive, hands-on experiences

University of Galway’s open days tomorrow and Saturday are to feature interactive, hands-on experiences

The two-day event includes the largest ever programme of talks.

The series of over 100 talks will focus on courses, careers, student life, student support, sport, study abroad, and ALIVE volunteering

In addition there will be interactive tours of the world-class healthcare simulation facilities and the School of Law’s Moot Court as well as Music and Drama Masterclasses

The Access Centre will host sessions on alternative pathways, mature student supports and the QQI /FETAC / PLC entry route.

