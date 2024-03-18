University of Galway’s Nelson Mandela Anti-Racism Week opens tomorrow

A number of events are taking place this week for the University of Galway’s Nelson Mandela Anti-Racism Week.

It will be launched at Aula Maxima tomorrow wrapping up with a special celebration on Sunday.

As the Quadrangle hosts the official launch at midday tomorrow, a Cultural Appreciation Event will be taking place at Aras na Mac Leinn.

There will be talks, exhibitions, and panel discussions throughout the week, while Thursday will be the Wear Red Day Campaign with the Immigrant Council of Ireland.

A theatre performance exploring racism will take place on Saturday from 6pm, while on Sunday, the Indian Society will celebrate Holi – a Hindu festival of colour.

More information of all events can be found on the university’s website.