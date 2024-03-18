Galway Bay FM

18 March 2024

~1 minutes read

University of Galway’s Nelson Mandela Anti-Racism Week opens tomorrow

Share story:
University of Galway’s Nelson Mandela Anti-Racism Week opens tomorrow

A number of events are taking place this week for the University of Galway’s Nelson Mandela Anti-Racism Week.

It will be launched at Aula Maxima tomorrow wrapping up with a special celebration on Sunday.

As the Quadrangle hosts the official launch at midday tomorrow, a Cultural Appreciation Event will be taking place at Aras na Mac Leinn.

There will be talks, exhibitions, and panel discussions throughout the week, while Thursday will be the Wear Red Day Campaign with the Immigrant Council of Ireland.

A theatre performance exploring racism will take place on Saturday from 6pm, while on Sunday, the Indian Society will celebrate Holi – a Hindu festival of colour.

More information of all events can be found on the university’s website.

 

Share story:

Nina Carberry to seek selection to run as a Fine Gael Candidate in the forthcoming European Elections

It has been revealed that Nina Carberry, a former champion jockey and a seven-time winner at the Cheltenham Festival, is seeking selection to run in the E...

Galway City Council called on to prioritise pitch drainage on the Eastside of the City

A Fianna Fail Councillor has called on Galway City Council Recreation and Amenity to prioritise pitch drainage on the East Side of the City. Councillor Al...

Galway heritage projects to receive half a million euro in funding

Almost half a million euro is going toward 51 built heritage projects based throughout Galway. The total €9m fund is being supported through the Histori...

Former Mayor of Galway City to run as candidate for Independent Ireland in Local Elections

Former Mayor of Galway City Noel Larkin has announced that he is to run in the local elections as a candidate for Independent Ireland in Galway City East....