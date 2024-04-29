Galway Bay FM

29 April 2024

~1 minutes read

University of Galway triumphs at Education Awards

Share story:
University of Galway triumphs at Education Awards

University of Galway has triumphed at the 2024 Education Awards and Graduate Recruitment Awards with successes in sustainability and career guidance support

The University secured the top prize for Excellence in Sustainability in recognition of the opening of the Sustainability office this year and the My Green Labs certificate for all labs in the Alice Perry Engineering Building.

The University’s Career Development Centre has won the award for Career Impact Strategy for its Employability Award.

At a separate ceremony – gradireland Graduate Recruitment Awards – the Career Development Centre took home the top prize under the AHECS Building Effective Partnerships in recognition of ongoing collaboration with Platform94.

These awards build on success for the Centre’s Employability Award, which secured global recognition by winning the Founders Award for Innovation at the Global Careers Summit Award in Washington DC last month.

Share story:

New children’s Gaeilge series exploring the wild being launched in Moycullen

A new Irish series for children who want to learn more about the wild is being launched in Moycullen tomorrow. The programme is being created by award-win...

Galway County Council seeking applicants for Athenry Town Centre First Team

Galway County Council is seeking applicants for its Athenry Town Centre First Team. Twelve residents from different backgrounds will form a Town Team to w...

Accidents caused by uninsured drivers in Galway rise by a quarter

There is no place for uninsured drivers on Galway roads. That’s according to Tuam Area Councillor Mary Hoade, following a meeting of the Joint Polic...

'Buttoned Up’ initiative launched in Galway aims to end stigma around periods

An initiative, launched today in Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh in Knocknacarra, aims to end the stigma around periods. Buttoned Up, spearheaded by Ellie Loftus,...