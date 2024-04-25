Galway Bay FM

25 April 2024

~1 minutes read

University of Galway to reduce repeat exam fee by a third

Share story:
University of Galway to reduce repeat exam fee by a third

University of Galway is reducing the fee for repeat examinations by a third.

The joint proposal was as a result of collaboration between the University’s Students’ Union and Dean of Students Professor Ciara Meehan.

The cost of resitting examinations will now be €195 – down from €295 – and it will first come into place for students repeating exams this summer.

It will be a flat rate, regardless of how many exams a student is required to retake, and a special waiver scheme is available for those in need of financial support.

President of the Students’ Union Dean Kenny says the reduction comes as a result of years of lobbying.

Share story:

Half a million in funding approved for new mobile library vehicles in Galway

Half a million euro in funding has been approved for new two mobile library vehicles for Galway. Minister for Community Development Heather Humphreys has ...

g Hotel to attend major tourism promotion event in Spain

Representatives of g Hotel and Spa will make the trip to Spain this week for a major tourism event. It’s one of the luxury hotels being promoted by ...

City travel agent elected to board of Irish Travel Agents Association

A well known city travel agent has been elected to the board of the Irish Travel Agents Association. Maura Fahy, of Fahy Travel, was elected at the groups...

St Dympna’s in Portumna to celebrate 50th anniversary

St Dympna’s Adult Day Service in Portumna is holding an event this Friday to celebrate its 50th anniversary The Ability West centre has been in Portumna...